Cruel Summer: Season Two Ratings

The first season of Cruel Summer was Freeform’s highest-rated scripted series a couple of years ago. Rather than end the show, the cable channel changed it to an anthology series with a new cast and story. Will the show be a winner this time around? Will Cruel Summer be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A teen thriller series, the Cruel Summer TV show stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore, with Paul Adelstein recurring. Season two is set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest and follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines in the 1990s leading up to Y2K, the story twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between computer genius Megan (Stanley), mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella (Underwood), and Luke (Gluck), Megan’s best friend. A popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town.

For comparisons: Season one of Cruel Summer on Freeform averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 267,000 viewers.

