Grown-ish, Cruel Summer, Praise Petey: Freeform Announces Summer Series Premiere Dates

Freeform has announced its summer lineup with the returns of Grown-ish and Cruel Summer set for June and the arrival of the new animated series Praise Petey in July.

Starring Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins, Grown-ish is returning for its sixth and final season. The series will end the universe that began with ABC’s Black-ish family comedy series.

As for Cruel Summer, the series stars Sadie Stanley, Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore, and it’s returning for its second season after a long wait. Introduced as a limited series, the thriller drama is now an anthology, and season two will revolve around a new mystery and new characters.

With Praise Petey, Freeform jumps into the adult animation world with a series that follows Petey, a New York City ‘It’ girl, as she deals with changes in her life. Annie Murphy, John Cho, Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root, Amy Hill, and Christine Baranski star in the series.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming premieres in a press release.

Freeform is set for a sun-sational summer with the debut of the new series “Praise Petey” and the returns of “grown-ish” and record-breaking hit series “Cruel Summer.” New episodes will be on Hulu the next day. The highly anticipated season two of smash-hit anthology series “Cruel Summer” will debut on Monday, June 5, at 9:00 p.m. EDT with a special two-episode premiere before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will recur. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is produced and distributed internationally by eOne. “grown-ish” will debut the first half of its sixth season on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars. Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality. After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus. The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season. Freeform makes its animated debut with “Praise Petey,” premiering on Friday, July 21, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of “Family Guy” Friday. The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult. The series stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek”), John Cho (“Cowboy Bebop”), Kiersey Clemons (“The Flash”), Stephen Root (“Barry”), Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) and Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”). “Praise Petey” is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of “Saturday Night Live”). Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick (“Central Park”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Freeform’s summer lineup in June? Do you plan to check out the new Praise Petey series in July?