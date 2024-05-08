The Real CSI: Miami: New True Crime Series and Paramount+’s Tulsa King Coming to CBS

CBS has announced its summer schedule. This summer, viewers will see a new true crime series and a series from Paramount+ join Big Brother on the network. The reality competition series will return in July.

As for the new true crime series, CBS has set a June premiere date for The Real CSI: Miami. The series comes from the minds behind the CSI franchise. CSI: Vegas was canceled last month by the network.

The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“Wednesday, June 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) – Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony Zuiker and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise bring viewers a new true-crime series in THE REAL CSI: MIAMI. Each episode features gripping real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them. THE REAL CSI: MIAMI highlights that at the heart of every story there’s a victim and a family seeking justice. The series is produced by JBTV and Magical Elves.”

As for Tulsa King, the series wrapped its first season on Paramount+ in January 2023 and was renewed for a second season ahead of its finale. A return date for the series on the streaming service has not yet been announced, but season one will air on CBS this summer. This is not unusual. Yellowstone aired on CBS last fall.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, and Annabella Sciorra, the series follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and sent to run the mafia’s operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following was revealed about the series:

Sunday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) – The hit Paramount+ original series TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The first season of the series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

What do you think? Are you excited about CBS’ summer schedule? Which of these shows are you planning to watch?