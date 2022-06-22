Tulsa King: Dana Delaney Joins Cast of Paramount+ Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

Tulsa King is adding another big name to its cast. Dana Delaney (China Beach, Body of Proof) is joining the cast of the Paramount+ drama. Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund also star in the series that follows a mob boss (Stallone) forced to start over in Tulsa, Oklahoma after spending 25 years in prison.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22, announced that two-time Emmy®-winning actress Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”) will join previously announced series lead and Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone in the new original series TULSA KING. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Delany made her mark as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy on “China Beach,” for which she received two Emmy Awards and four nominations for Best Dramatic Actress. Delany also received an Emmy nomination for a guest-starring role on the CBS drama “Family Law.” Delany’s additional television credits include “Body of Proof,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Hand of God,” and most recently “The American Guest.” She has also been the voice of Lois Lane on “Superman: TAS,” “The Batman” and “Justice League” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.” On film, she has appeared in “Light Sleeper,” “Housesitter,” “Tombstone” and “Fly Away Home” among many others. Theater credits include “A Life” and “Translations” on Broadway, “Blood Moon” off-Broadway, “Much Ado About Nothing” at the Old Globe Theatre, the Pulitzer prize-winning play “Dinner with Friends,” “The Parisian Woman,” “The Night of the Iguana,” “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” and most recently the premiere of “Good Night Nobody” at the McCarter Theater.”