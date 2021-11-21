1883: Paramount+ Reveals Full Cast for Yellowstone Prequel Series

1883 is coming to Paramount+ soon, and the streaming service has now revealed the full cast for the Yellowstone spin-off. Previously announced stars include Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. 1883 follows the start of the Dutton’s family journey to Yellowstone and the challenges they faced along the way. The series arrives on December 19th.

Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier are joining the Paramount+ drama. A press release revealed the roles the actors will play.

· Audie Rick will play young ‘John Dutton Sr.’

· Marc Rissmann will play ‘Josef’, a European immigrant who is married to ‘Risa’, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

· Eric Nelsen will play ‘Ennis’, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

· James Landry Hébert will play ‘Wade’, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

· Dawn Olivieri will play ‘Claire’, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

· Emma Malouff will play ‘Mary Abel,’ the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

· Alex Fine will play ‘Grady’, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

· Gratiela Brancusi will play ‘Noemi’, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

· Anna Fiamora will play ‘Risa’, a young immigrant woman who is married to ‘Josef’ and joins the traveling camp to move west.

· Amanda Jaros will play ‘Alina’ a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

· Nichole Galicia will play ‘Guinevere’, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

· Stephanie Nur will play ‘Melodi’, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

· Noah Le Gros will play ‘Colton’, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

· Martin Sensmeier will play ‘Sam’, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.