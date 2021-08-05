1883: Sam Elliott, Failth Hill, and Tim McGraw to Star in Yellowstone Prequel Series on Paramount+

1883, the Yellowstone prequel series, has added three big names to its cast. Sam Elliot, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star in the series. Hill and McGraw both shared about their roles on social media. The real-life married couple will be playing the original matriarch and patriarch of the Dutton family.

Check out their posts below.

Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this! @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/iVfFybU2p3

So excited I can finally share this….I’m joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus ! And my incredible wife @FaithHill will be playing Margaret Dutton!! #yellowstone pic.twitter.com/nxhKimWbZI

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced that Academy Award(R) nominee legend Sam Elliott will star alongside global superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in the service’s upcoming original series 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy(R) nominated Yellowstone. 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions will serve as production partners on the series.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Additional cast to be announced.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” said Elliott. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” said Tim McGraw. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

“Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans – with 1883,” we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the ‘Yellowstone’ world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan’s new series exclusively for Paramount+ around the world.”

“We are thrilled to have Academy Award nominee and acting legend Sam and hugely talented, award-winning artists Faith and Tim all join the Taylor Sheridan universe,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Taylor’s proven his immense capability of creating captivating characters and immersive worlds and there’s no exception here with 1883 and Sam, Faith and Tim’s characters. We are looking forward to this further expansion of the world of Yellowstone and bringing it to audiences everywhere.”