The Offer: Armie Hammer to Star in Paramount+ TV Series

The Offer is coming to Paramount+ next year. Armie Hammer is set to star in the limited event series which will show how The Godfather feature film came to be. Hammer will play movie producer Al Ruddy in the 10-episode series. CBS All Access will be re-branded as Paramount+ in early 2021.

Paramount+ revealed more about The Offer in a press release.

“Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming global subscription video on-demand service, today announced Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, On the Basis of Sex) will star as Al Ruddy in the scripted limited event series THE OFFER, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora and The Player). Ruddy will also serve as executive producer alongside Nikki Toscano (Hunters), and Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). In addition to starring in THE OFFER, Armie Hammer will next be seen starring in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile opposite Gal Gadot. He will soon begin production on Shotgun Wedding, opposite Jennifer Lopez and directed by Jason Moore. In 2022, Hammer will return to the stage in Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes,” directed by Anna D. Shapiro. In 2018, Hammer was nominated for Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. Film credits include On the Basis of Sex, Sorry to Bother You, J. Edgar and The Social Network, amongst others.”

A premiere date for The Offer was not revealed.

