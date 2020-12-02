Expedition Bigfoot: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Announced by Travel Channel

Expedition Bigfoot is coming back for a second season. Travel Channel has renewed the series, and it will premiere with new episodes in January. Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc, Dr. Mireya Mayor, and Bryce Johnson are the team searching for the mysterious bigfoot. During the first season of the series, the team moved one step closer to finding the legendary creature.

Travel Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“2020 may just be the year the world turned upside down. But for Travel Channel’s Expedition Bigfoot team, it was a rare moment in time when three very important sets of data converged – and put them one step closer to capturing evidence of the legendary, elusive creature. The “Expedition Bigfoot” team have reassembled to review their findings from last season and reevaluate the algorithm to respond to the uptick in Bigfoot sightings just this year, in the new one-hour special premiering on Sunday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then the team hit the ground running for an exciting Season Two, premiering at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The advanced data algorithm has revealed a 75,000-acre swatch of Appalachian forest in southeast Kentucky, where the mathematical odds of a Bigfoot encounter are greatly increased during a specific 21-day window. With limited time and opportunity, the team – including Bryce Johnson (expedition operations); Dr. Mireya Mayor (primatologist); Russell Acord (ex-military/survivalist); Ronny LeBlanc (Bigfoot researcher) – have honed in on promising new targets. And this year, their analysis has uncovered something new – possible Bigfoot migratory patterns that may reveal precisely where the legendary beasts will be and when they will be there. Throughout their two-month journey, the team use the latest in advanced technologies to narrow their search within the designated target zones. As the investigation intensifies, evidence that Bigfoot are in the area begins to pile up – vocalizations, unexplained structures, DNA samples and massive 16-inch footprints that no man could have left behind. This scientific expedition may finally take one of the world’s greatest mysteries out of the pages of legend and lore and into reality. The new season is comprised of 12 new one-hour episodes and two one-hour specials. “Using science, technology and true grit, the team is genuinely invested in solving this iconic mystery and it’s a wild and exciting ride – closing in on the legendary monster that is also the world champion of being socially distant,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel.”

