The Witcher: Season Five; Netflix Announces Season to End Fantasy Series

The Witcher has started production on the series’ fourth season, and fans now know when the series will end. Netflix has announced that the fifth season of the fantasy series based on the video game franchise of the same name will end the series. Netflix renewed the series through season five in May 2023.

Henry Cavill left the series at the end of season three, and Liam Hemsworth took over the role of Geralt.

Starring Hemsworth, Lauren Fishburne, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer, the series follows Geralt of Rivia on his adventures.

Netflix said the following about the series’ renewal and what is next during season four:

“Netflix has officially begun production of The Witcher Season 4 and shared a sneak peak of the cast together from the recent table read (above). Netflix has also greenlit Season 5 of The Witcher, which will film back-to-back with Season 4, and will be the final chapter in Geralt’s story. Seasons 4 and 5 will adapt the remaining of Sapkowski’s books, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake, promising to offer an epic and satisfying conclusion to Netflix’s hit fantasy drama. S4 Logline: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also spoke about the series ending. She said:

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate Season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit – stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

