The Witcher: Blood Origin: Spin-Off Premiere Date Set by Netflix, Witcher Returns Next Summer

Fans of The Witcher received some big news over the weekend. Season three of the Henry Cavill series won’t arrive until next summer, but the prequel mini-series – The Witcher: Blood Origin – will debut on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

Set on a medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin have joined the cast for season three.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in the Netflix series, per Variety:

Amell plays an elven fighter named Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Zhang is Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Skinner plays Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and the younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch). Elwin is Mistle, a member of The Rats, who are a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves.

As for The Witcher: Blood Origin, new details were also revealed about that series:

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel series Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Nathaniel Curtis, Zach Wyatt, and Dylan Moran star in the new series.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Witcher: Blood Origin this Christmas?