Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Simpsons, Big Brother, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NFL Football

Published:

Celebrity Jeopardy TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Tyler Golden)

Sunday, September 25, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Big Brother, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Rookie, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family GuySpecial: Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOWSports: NFL Football: 49ers at Denver Broncos, Football Night in America, and NFL Overrun.  Reruns: World’s Funniest Animals, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Equalizer.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x