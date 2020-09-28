Sunday TV Ratings: The Simpsons, Big Brother, Card Sharks, iHeartRadio Music Festival, NFL Football

Sunday, September 27, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Bless the Harts, 60 Minutes, Big Brother, and Love Island. Specials: iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 and 20/20: $ellebrity: The Go-To Girls. Sports: Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Overrun. Reruns: NCIS: New Orleans, Card Sharks, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?