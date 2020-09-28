Bargain Mansions: HGTV Orders New Episodes Starring Tamara Day

More episodes of Bargain Mansions are on the way. HGTV has ordered six more episodes of the series, which features Tamara Day. The episodes will begin to air on the cable network in November.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Bargain Mansions, starring home renovator Tamara Day, has been such a strong ratings performer for HGTV that the net has picked up six additional one-hour episodes for season three. To date, the series’ third season is its highest-rated yet, attracting 17.6 million total viewers and consistently ranking as a top 10 cable program in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54. The Kansas City-based series follows the busy mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast as she buys dilapidated manors that are surprisingly cheap and turns them into forever homes for families. During every renovation, Tamara works alongside her father and mentor, Ward Schraeder, to ensure the homes’ historic features and unique architectural charm remain intact while also modernizing layouts, updating fixtures and adding luxurious amenities. The new episodes of Bargain Mansions are slated to premiere in November 2020.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bargain Mansions on HGTV? Will you watch the new episodes.