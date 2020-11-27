Self-Made Mansions: HGTV Sets Premiere for Clinton Kelly Series

Self-Made Mansions is coming to HGTV with Clinton Kelly hosting the new reality series. On the series, Kelly will help entrepreneurs who have made it big find new homes that fit their new found riches. The first season of the series consists of six episodes.

Per HGTV, Kelly said the following about Self-Made Mansions:

“These entrepreneurs have so much creativity and determination when it comes to their inventions. It’s such a privilege to be able to share with them my advice and imagination when it comes to buying their new homes.”

A sneak peek for the series will arrive on January 1, and the series will premiere on January 8 at 8pm.

