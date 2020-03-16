House in a Hurry: HGTV Series Follows Whirlwind House Hunts

The hunt for a house gets sped up in a super way in House in a Hurry. The new HGTV series will show families search for a house in a 72 hour period due to a circumstance in their own lives.

The new series is set to arrive on Sunday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. HGTV revealed the following about the premiere episode in a press statement:

“In the premiere episode, a family is relocating from Raleigh to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the husband’s job and needs to quickly find a new home before their teenager starts high school. With their desire to find a great house in a popular, eclectic neighborhood close to downtown, the couple will have their work cut out for them. Throughout the season, House in a Hurry will feature more families as they navigate the challenges of making important real estate decisions at hyper-speed – including buying in highly competitive markets where homes sell in hours. With a looming deadline, it’s more challenging to find properties that can check off the wish list and fit the budget.”

Jane Latman, president, HGTV, also spoke about the new series:

“House in a Hurry is house hunting on steroids. These families are under a serious time crunch to buy a home and sometimes things reach a breaking point – it’s a real roller coaster ride!”

What do you think? Will you check out House in a Hurry on HGTV later this month?