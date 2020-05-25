Hot Mess House: New HGTV Series Premieres In June

Time to check out Hot Mess House. The series is coming to HGTV later this week. Cassandra Aarssen is featured on this new series.

“Families who are lost in a sea of overwhelming disorganization, clutter and messiness – and have no idea how to fix it – will get the virtual help they need in HGTV’s latest fully self-shot series, Hot Mess House. Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 24, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series will spotlight organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen doing what she does best – helping families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client’s home where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

“What I tell my clients is, ‘you’re not disorganized – you’re just not organizing for your unique style,'” said Cassandra. “But together, no matter the space, or what’s filling it – I will help you take back control of your home and your life. It’s so important that we let go of the past, so that we have room for the future.”

Throughout the season, Cassandra will mentor families with all types of disorganized dilemmas, including a young couple living in a cramped 350-square-foot apartment and a family with closets bursting at the seams. In one emotional, touching episode, Cassandra’s organization tips help one woman find the engagement ring that she thought was lost. While Cassandra helps each client tackle the physical process of organization, she also will advise how they can manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering in the first place.”