Wynonna Earp: Vengeance: Tubi Teases Return of Characters from Cancelled Syfy Series

Wynonna Earp is returning to the small screen in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance soon, and Tubi has released a teaser trailer for the special. Syfy canceled the series after four seasons on the network in 2021, but Tubi announced the special earlier this year.

Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley are returning for the special, which picks up after season four with Wyonna having to return to Purgatory to battle a new foe. TV Insider shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Wynonna Earp — spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp — must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.”

A full trailer for the Wyonna Earp special will be released at Comic-Con this weekend. The premiere date will be announced later, but it is set to air later this year.

The teaser trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Syfy series? Will you watch the new special on Tubi later this year?