The Bear: Season Five Renewal Announced for Award-Winning Comedy on FX on Hulu

The Bear will return in 2026. FX has renewed the series for a fifth season shortly after its fourth season release on Hulu.

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson star in the series, which follows a chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

FX shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Following the debut of The Bear’s fourth season, which is off to a white-hot start with viewers, FX has picked up the fifth season of the acclaimed Emmy(R)-Award winning comedy, it was announced today by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX. All seasons, including the newly released season four, are available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ with a bundle subscription domestically and Disney+ internationally. “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season – as seen through incredibly high viewership – has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” said Landgraf. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.” In the latest season, the series’ fourth, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to. The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. Named an AFI Television Program of the Year in each of its first three seasons, FX’s The Bear most recently won 11 Emmy Awards for its second season, the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year. The show has also garnered awards nominations and/or wins from the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producer Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards, ACE Eddie Awards and TCA Awards, amongst others. FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions. Season four, which premiered with all 10 episodes on June 25, is currently rated 85% Certified Fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

