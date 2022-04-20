Mayans MC: Season Four Viewer Votes

How bad will things get in the fourth season of the Mayans MC TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mayans MC is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Mayans MC here.

An FX gritty biker drama, the Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas. The story follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Mayans MC TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Mayans MC should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.