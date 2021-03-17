Mayans MC: Season Three Ratings

The Mayans MC TV show has been one of FX’s highest-rated series but, in season three, the show doesn’t have co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter. Co-creator Elgin James has taken over as showrunner but, will Sutter’s departure negatively impact the quality of the series? Will Mayans MC be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Ray McKinnon, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and Sulem Calderon. The story follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made. After United States Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to an apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Mayans MC on FX averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



