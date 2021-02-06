Vulture Watch

Does this motorcycle club have more gas in the tank? Is the Mayans MC TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mayans MC season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Sons of Anarchy spin-off airing on the FX network, Mayans MC stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino. This next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s saga centers on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. He is trying to mend fences with his brother “Angel” (Cardenas) while searching for the truth behind their mother’s death. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Olmos) wants his sons to walk the straight and narrow path.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Mayans MC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% and 33%, respectively. Find out how Mayans MC stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Mayans MC for season three? This show was one of FX’s highest-rated shows last season and remains so. I don’t see it ending anytime soon, despite Sutter being fired. I’ll still keep a hungry eye on the ratings and my ear to the ground for developments. Subscribe for free Mayans MC cancellation or renewal alerts.

11/5/19 update: FX has renewed Mayans MC for a third season.



Mayans MC Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Mayans MC‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Mayans MC TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?