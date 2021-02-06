Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A Sons of Anarchy spin-off airing on the FX network, Mayans MC stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino. This next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s saga centers on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. He is trying to mend fences with his brother “Angel” (Cardenas) while searching for the truth behind their mother’s death. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Olmos) wants his sons to walk the straight and narrow path.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of Mayans MC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% and 33%, respectively. Find out how Mayans MC stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
Mayans MC has been renewed for a third season which will debut March 16, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will FX cancel or renew Mayans MC for season three? This show was one of FX’s highest-rated shows last season and remains so. I don’t see it ending anytime soon, despite Sutter being fired. I’ll still keep a hungry eye on the ratings and my ear to the ground for developments. Subscribe for free Mayans MC cancellation or renewal alerts.
11/5/19 update: FX has renewed Mayans MC for a third season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Mayans MC TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please don’t cancel the show my family love it and they loved son of anarchy on fx
Ready for season three come on. Don’t cancel it we love it.
I love this show please don’t cancel it!!
love this show. Don’t cancel it.
one of few reasons watch FX like the show Mayans
Love this show and sons of anarchy !
We’re glad it’s renewed. Can’t wait til season 3. We would have been bummed if it was cancelled.
News reports say The Mayans have been renewed.
Hoping the series continues. At least, five seasons.
So can anyone tell me the date it will start
I hope it continues, I love this show.
I really hope Mayans mc keeps going there is so much more to learn and explore especially if Miguel learns he’s a Reyes not a Galindo and what is going to happen to Dita ??????????
I totally agree with you Devilwoman! There has to be more to this story to consider making a season 3. I pray the Mayans MC keeps going. Love the show and all the characters. Hope they kill Potter off though!
If this show gets cancelled , i will stop watching any new show until that that shows gets till like season 3-5 , its BS, walking dead gets 10 seasons, i still watch it but Mayans is better, its better than most shows. there have a decent bunch of new shows cancelled , and i wanna a show that go to mutli seasons, a full story.