Lou Dobbs Tonight: Cancelled; Fox Business Network Drops High-Rated Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lou Dobbs Tonight TV Show on Fox Business Network: canceled or renewed?

Lou Dobbs Tonight will no longer air on Fox Business Network. The network has dropped the high-rated news series from its prime-time lineup. Lou Dobbs Tonight aired its last episode on February 5. This is just a month short of the news program celebrating its 10th anniversary. The series premiered on Fox Business Network on March 14, 2011.

Fox Business Network will now have a rotating group of hosts take over the time slot in a show called Fox Business Tonight. Per Deadline, the following was said in a statement about the cancellation:

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business – this is part of those planned changes. A new 5 PM program will be announced in the near future.”

The cancellation comes shortly after Dobbs was named “among the defendants named in election systems company Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed on Thursday against Fox Corp.”

What do you think? Are you surprised that Fox Business Network has canceled Lou Dobbs Tonight?


