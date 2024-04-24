Trying: Season Four; Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for Comedy Series

Trying is returning soon with its fourth season, and viewers will see a considerable time jump when the series returns with eight new episodes. Apple TV+ announced the return date for the series with a trailer.

The Trying series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as a couple who really want to have children but struggle to conceive. They decide to adopt but then face a whole new set of challenges. Season four also stars Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner.

Season three of the British comedy was released in Summer 2022, and Apple TV+ renewed the series for this fourth season ahead of the season three finale.

Apple TV+ released a press release revealing more about Trying’s return.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for season four of its heartwarming, critically acclaimed comedy series “Trying,” starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall. “Trying” will return for its eight-episode fourth season of on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3. In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. In addition to Smith and Spall, the ensemble cast is led by Sian Brooke, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, and welcomes Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner. “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios. The trailer features the brand new single from London-based pop star BEKA, titled ‘Forever.’ BEKA helms this season’s soundtrack with original songs set to debut in each episode. She follows Maisie Peters and Bear’s Den who wrote and performed the soundtracks for “Trying” season two and season three respectively. The first three seasons of “Trying” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The trailer for Trying season four is below.

