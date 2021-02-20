The Mosquito Coast: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date and Trailer for New Drama Series

The Mosquito Coast is coming soon to Apple TV+. The new family drama, which stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will debut at the end of April and a trailer has been released. The series is based on the novel by Paul Theroux, and it follows a man who uproots his family to move to Mexico and then ends up on the run from the United States government. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix starred in a 1986 feature film adaptation that was directed by Peter Weir.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming drama series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the widely anticipated drama series adapted from the best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 30, followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+. The news was unveiled today at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, along with a first look at the Apple Original series. From award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government. The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production.”

