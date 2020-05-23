Little Voice: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere for Music Drama from Sara Bareilles

Little Voice is coming to Apple TV+ next month. The series is coming from J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. It will feature the music of Bareilles, and Brittany O’Grady stars in the coming-of-age drama.

“Apple today unveiled a first look at Little Voice, a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed original series and films, on Friday, July 10. Apple TV+ also revealed the first-look image for the highly anticipated series. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, Little Voice follows Bess King (O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it.”

