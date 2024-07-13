Presumed Innocent: Season Two Renewal Announced, Apple TV+ Series to Focus on a New Case

Presumed Innocent has been renewed for a second season. Apple TV+ initially intended the legal thriller to be a limited series, but that plan changed once the first season became so popular. The season finale of the eight-episode first season will be released next week.

The first season stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. The story revolves around a prosecuting attorney who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of one of his colleagues. The story is based on the 1987 novel by Scott Turow. David E. Kelley created the series.

The second season will focus on an entirely new case. It’s unknown if any first-season characters will return.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

Following its widely acclaimed premiere last month, led by a gripping performance by Academy Award-nominated star and executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal, Apple TV+ today announced that its global hit series “Presumed Innocent” is set to return for a second season that will unfold around a suspenseful, brand-new case. Multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matthew Tinker will return to executive produce, and author Scott Turow will serve as co-executive producer. Since its global debut, “Presumed Innocent,” starring Gyllenhaal has received praise for his “endlessly watchable” and “stellar performance” in the lead role as Rusty Sabich. The series has been hailed as “one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years,” “sleek and riveting,” “undeniably compelling viewing,” “TV at its highest quality” and the “pop-culture talk of the summer.” The first season of “Presumed Innocent” is now streaming on Apple TV+ with the highly anticipated season finale set to air on Wednesday, July 24. In this week’s new episode, “Elements,” the trial begins, and startling events inside the courtroom threaten to derail proceedings. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Turow, “Presumed Innocent” hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Tinker. Gyllenhaal executive produces under his Nine Stories banner. Season one of “Presumed Innocent” is also executive produced by Thomason and Sharr White. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. The first season is directed and executive produced by Anne Sewitsky and Greg Yaitanes.

The premiere date for Presumed Innocent season two will be announced later.

