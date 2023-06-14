Silo: Season Two Renewal Announced for Dystopian Series on Apple TV+

The story of Juliette and Silo will continue. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi series for a second season. The show launched in May, and the eighth episode of the 10-episode first season will be released this Friday.

Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, the Silo TV series stars executive producer Rebecca Ferguson with Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins. The story revolves around the last 10,000 people on Earth who live in a mile-deep home that protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Juliette (Ferguson) is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and stumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said Yost. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the silo.”

Additional details and a premiere date for season two of Silo will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you watched the Silo TV series on Apple TV+? Are you glad the show’s been renewed for a second season?

