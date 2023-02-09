Tehran: Season Three Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Series, Hugh Laurie Joining Cast

Tehran is returning for a third season. Apple TV+ renewed the spy drama, and there is a new addition to the cast. Hugh Laurie is joining the series, and this could mean trouble for Avenue 5 on HBO. That series has not yet been renewed for a third season.

Niv Sultan, critically Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy star in the spy series which follows a Mossad agent who goes undercover in Tehran.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today announced that its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran” has been renewed for a third season, and that multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (“House M.D.,” “The Night Manager,” “Roadkill”) is set to join the ensemble cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of “Tehran” is now in production. After its global debut on Apple TV+ last summer, which featured Glenn Close, the second season of “Tehran” was hailed as “nail-biting,” “thrilling” and “one of the most suspenseful Israeli shows ever made.” Season three of “Tehran” will expand its cast with Hugh Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who will reprise her widely acclaimed role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei. Multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie joins the third season of “Tehran.” “Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive. Seasons one and two of “Tehran” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. “Tehran” is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.”

A premiere date for Tehran season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Apple TV+ series?