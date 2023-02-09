Menu

Three Women: Starz Rescues Shailene Woodley Following Showtime Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

Three Women TV Show on Starz: canceled or renewed?

Three Women has a new home. Starz has saved the series after Showtime canceled the series, per The Hollywood Reporter. Episodes had already been filmed when Showtime pulled the plug on the series last month.

Starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori, the series is based on the book by Lisa Taddeo which shares about a time in her life. The series tells the story of a group of women looking to radically change their lives.

Three Women is not the only series Starz has saved after another network canceled it after production had begun. The cable network also saved Minx after it was canceled by HBO Max just days before production on its second season wrapped.

A premiere date for Three Women will be announced later.

