Minx: Season Two; Starz Picks Up Cancelled HBO Max Comedy Series (Reactions)

Minx has a new home. In December, HBO Max cancelled the comedy series while the cast was still filming the second season. The hope was that a new home could be found for the show, and lo and behold, Starz has answered the call. Interestingly, Starz has been cancelling and pulling some of its own shows lately.

A comedy series set in the 1970s, the Minx TV show stars Ophelia Lovibond, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, Oscar Montoya, and Jake Johnson. Elizabeth Perkins joins the show’s second season. Created and written by Ellen Rapoport, the story follows an earnest young feminist from Los Angeles named Joyce (Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Thanks to this unlikely alliance, the characters discover meaningful relationships in the oddest places.

The first season of Minx was released via HBO Max over the course of five weeks last spring, with two installments being released each Thursday. The streaming service reportedly cut Minx and other shows as part of cost-cutting measures. On Instagram, Johnson indicated that the cast and crew would be finishing work on the second season and had hopes that season two and (hopefully) season three would find a new home.

Today Rapoport reacted to Starz picking up both the first and second seasons and said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season two, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for Starz. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

The cast reacted to the Starz rescue via social media:

A premiere date for season two of Minx will be announced by Starz in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Minx TV series? Are you glad that this comedy has found a new home on Starz? Are you hoping that there will be a third season?

