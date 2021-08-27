Run the World: Season Two Renewal for Starz Comedy Series

The four ladies of Harlem are coming back for more. Starz has renewed the Run the World TV show for a second season. Rachelle Williams will take over as showrunner from Yvette Lee Bowser. The first season finished airing in July.

The Run the World TV series was created by Leigh Davenport and stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker, with Tonya Pinkins guesting. The show follows a group of Black women — vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination”. Whitney Green (West) is a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules. An audacious romantic, Ella McFair (Bordeaux) is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally. Renee Ross (Webb) is the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career while Sondi Hill (Reid) is an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities. This series revolves around enviable friendships and a group of ladies who are not just surviving but thriving together.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Run the World averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 76,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

Here’s the official second season renewal announcement:

STARZ GREENLIGHTS SECOND SEASON OF HIT COMEDY SERIES “RUN THE WORLD” Rachelle Williams Joins as Showrunner and Will Executive Produce Alongside Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport Santa Monica, Calif. – August 27, 2021 – STARZ announced today that the network has greenlit a second season of its hit comedy series “Run the World.” Rachelle Williams (“Love Life,” “Mixed-ish,” “Survivor’s Remorse”) joins season two as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Yvette Lee Bowser (“Living Single,” “black-ish,” Lionsgate’s “Dear White People”) and series creator Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”). “‘Run the World’ has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for STARZ. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the STARZ family leading as showrunner and executive producer.” “Run the World” follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem. As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together. “Run the World” stars Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”), Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”), Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) and Corbin Reid (“Valor”). The series also stars Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, “Imposters”) and Tosin Morohunfola (“Black Lightning”). Erika Alexander (“Living Single”), Nick Sagar (“Queen of the South”), Jay Walker (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Tonya Pinkins guest starred in season one. “Run the World” is produced by Lionsgate Television. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of STARZ. Senior Vice President of Television Jocelyn Sabo and Director of Television Maggie Leung oversee the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

