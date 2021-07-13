Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Two; Starz Prequel Series Gets Early Renewal

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will arrive on Starz this Sunday night, and fans will not have to worry about the drama being quickly cancelled. The cable network has renewed the drama series for a second season ahead of its series premiere. The new entry into the Power universe is a prequel series that shows the younger days of Kanan Stark.

Starz revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Ahead of its season one series premiere on Sunday, July 18, STARZ has greenlit a second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The season renewal comes amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing “Power” Universe franchise. Set in South Jamaica Queens in the early ’90s, the prequel about the early years of the now-deceased iconic Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original Power series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, premieres on Sunday, July 18 at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ and across all platforms in the U.S. and Canada, airing day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. “One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.” The third book in the Power Universe stars Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, The Hunger Games Franchise) as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Mekai Curtis in the titular role as Kanan Stark. The cast also includes Omar Epps (House, Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them, Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Toby Sandeman (The Royals), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy) with Quincy Brown (Dope) recurring. Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity, The Sinner) has been upped to a series regular role returning as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season. Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Kevin Fox also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

