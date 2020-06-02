Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Ade Chike Torbert Joins Starz Prequel Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is adding to its cast. Ade Chike Torbert is joining the cast in a recurring role. Fans of David Makes Man will recognize him since he stars in that OWN series. The cast of Power Book III already features Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, Lovie Simone, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Toby Sandeman and Joey Bada$$.

The Starz series is a prequel set in “the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the Courtney Kemp-created original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.”

Per Deadline, Torbert will appear as “the tough and stubborn Scrappy, one of Raq’s most trusted soldiers. With a street-savvy as strong as his heart and loyalty to the crew, he reluctantly watches over Kanan and teaches him the inner workings of the family business.”

A premiere date for the new series has not been revealed.

