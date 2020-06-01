The Baker and the Beauty: Season Two? ABC Showrunner on Renewal Chances

The Baker and the Beauty airs its season one finale tonight, but will there be a season two? Showrunner Dean Georgaris spoke with TVLine about the future of the ABC TV show.

The romantic dramedy stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, a baker who begins a relationship with an international superstar. The cast also includes Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla.

The season finale of The Baker an the Beauty premieres on ABC tonight, June 1st, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. But will this also be the series finale? Georgaris told TVLine he has a second season planned:

We have Season 2 all mapped out, and we know the network is excited about it, which is good. It just makes it all the more edge-of-your-seat, if you’re us, for the next month or whatever it is before they make their decision.”

So will there be a renewal? Georgaris says he’s optimistic:

They believe in the show, and they understand what we’re trying to do, and my hope is that there’ll still be room for us. I’m optimistic, but you do never know.”

What do you think? Do you watch The Baker and the Beauty? Do you want a second season?