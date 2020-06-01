Menu

Longmire: Annual Wyoming Event Cancelled, Moving Online

by Jessica Pena,

Longmire fans will have to change their plans. It was just announced the annual event celebrating the novels by Craig Johnson and the A&E TV show has been cancelled and moved online.

Longmire the TV show is set in Wyoming and follows Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), a recently widowed sheriff whose dedication to the law and his passion for the great West make him a desirable lawman. The series ran on A&E for six seasons before ending in 2017.

The annual Longmire Days festival will not take place in Wyoming this year as it usually does because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the event is moving online. The virtual events will include watch parties throughout the week of August 13-16. Participants include stars Robert Taylor, Adam Bartley, Louanne Stephens, and more. See more info below:

