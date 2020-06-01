Longmire: Annual Wyoming Event Cancelled, Moving Online

Longmire fans will have to change their plans. It was just announced the annual event celebrating the novels by Craig Johnson and the A&E TV show has been cancelled and moved online.

Longmire the TV show is set in Wyoming and follows Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), a recently widowed sheriff whose dedication to the law and his passion for the great West make him a desirable lawman. The series ran on A&E for six seasons before ending in 2017.

The annual Longmire Days festival will not take place in Wyoming this year as it usually does because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the event is moving online. The virtual events will include watch parties throughout the week of August 13-16. Participants include stars Robert Taylor, Adam Bartley, Louanne Stephens, and more. See more info below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Longmire? Will you join the virtual events?