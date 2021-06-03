HBO TV Show Ratings (updated 6/3/2021)

While HBO execs aren’t tied to the ratings like regular commercial channels, they have to air programs that will keep viewers subscribed. Which of their shows will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.
Scripted HBO shows listed: Animals, Avenue 5, Ballers, Big Little Lies, Boardwalk Empire, The Brink, Camping, The Comeback, Crashing, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Deuce, Divorce, Eastbound & Down, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack, Getting On, Girls, Hello Ladies, Here and Now, High Maintenance, His Dark Materials, I May Destroy You, I Know This Much Is True, In Treatment, Industry, Insecure, Jonah from Tonga, The Leftovers, Looking, Lovecraft Country, Mare of Easttown, Mosaic, Mrs. Fletcher, The Nevers, The New Pope, The Newsroom, The Night Of, The Outsider, Perry Mason, The Righteous Gemstones, Room 104, Run, Sally4Ever, Sharp Objects, Silicon Valley, Succession, The Third Day, Togetherness, Tracey Ullman’s Show, True Blood, True Detective, The Undoing, Veep, Vinyl, Vice Principals, Watchmen, We Are Who We Are, Westworld, and The Young Pope.
Last update: Most recent ratings added for Mare of Easttown and In Treatment.
There’s lots of data that HBO execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of HBO’s recent/current primetime scripted shows.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here and here.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
Great premiere new show love this show syfy fanatics enjoy watching westworld look forward new season. Enjoy it and love it. Please boost ratings since. Watched westworld so good look forward new season soon.
I like The leftovers and feel like the story makes me feel what these characters are feeling. right now; they are lost in what they know and what is yet to be. They are in a state of flux within themselves as well trying to make sense of what is going on around them. True Detective is a great show as well as Game of Thrones. S2 TD brought in more personal storyline of the characters which I really enjoyed seeing unfold, Paul, Frank and Ray going out so tragic sucked, but hey its tv.
I’m still mad at HBO for canceling great series such as Hung and Deadwood, both of which could never sustain the fickle 18-34 segment of the audience. However, I am the one paying for the subscription to HBO, so some deference to my 60 something age group should be given. There are no ads on HBO so what difference would it make if some of the shows did skew to an older demographic? CBS does not mind and they run adverts incessantly. My 24 and 21 year olds watch sports or bad cable series, not ever HBO. I am thinking… Read more »
HBO TV Show Ratings ???? Only USA or Worldwide ratings ?
As of February 2015, HBO’s programming is available to approximately 36 million with at least one television set in the United States. In addition to its U.S. subscriber base, HBO also broadcasts in at least 151 countries, covering approximately 114 million subscribers worldwide.
CANCEL GRLS Lena admits she is a sexual predator. I would never watch it.
I’m surprised that Girls hasn’t been canceled. It’s gotten very stale.
What about their show Getting On its not on here.
The first season’s numbers were so small that I wasn’t able to locate any of the ratings — other than the premiere which attracted 520,000. I’m hoping to be able to get season two’s when it starts airing next week.
That was such a good show. It’s a shame it never caught anyone’s attention and developed a solid following.
I AM WONDERING WHEN THE FINAL; SEASON OF BOARDWALK EMPIRE WILL START….ANY INFO ON THAT, ALSO THE LEFTOVERS IS A GOOD SHOW TOO…
9/7/14