Network: Disney Channel.

Episodes: 161 (half-hour).

Seasons: Seven.

TV show dates: July 31, 2015 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Peyton List, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson, Miranda May, Kevin Quinn, Nathan Arenas, Nina Lu, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez.

TV show description:

From creator Pamela Eells O’Connell, the Bunk’d TV show is a spinoff of Jessie, which ran on Disney Channel between 2011 and 2015. The kids comedy unfolds in Moose Rump, Maine at rustic Camp Kikiwaka.

For the first three seasons, the sitcom follows Emma (List), Ravi (Brar), and Zuri Ross (Jackson). Each summer, these siblings leave their New York City penthouse to attend Camp Kikiwaka — where their parents met. Founded by Jedediah Swearengen, the camp is named for a legendary creature said to dwell in the woods.

The series centers on friendship and the fun and challenges of camp. At the end of season two, a fire wipes out some of the cabins. In season three, after the owner takes the insurance money and runs, the Ross kids convince their parents to buy the camp and let them manage it. By season’s end, they sell it to counselor Lou (May) for $1.00 so they can pursue their dreams.

The fourth season kicks off with good-natured Lou acclimating herself to her new role as the director of Camp Kikiwaka. Campers Destiny Baker (Mahoney), Finn Sawyer (Buie), and Matteo Silva (Alejandro) return for another fun summer and are on hand as Lou welcomes new counselors Noah (Johnson) and Ava (Simmons), as well as new camper Gwen (Estevez).

Series Finale:

Episode #161

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

