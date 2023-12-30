Bunk’d: Season Seven to End Disney Channel Series, More Episodes Ordered

Bunk’d wrapped the first part of its seventh season on Disney Channel earlier this month, and now fans are being told that the seventh season will be the last for the live-action series.

Starring Miranda May, Trevor Tordjman, Mallory James Mahoney, Israel Johnson, Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, and Alfred Lewis, the Disney series began in 2015 as a spin-off of Jessie. It follows the camp counselors at Camp Kikiwaka in Maine.

Production on season seven of the series halted in May due to the strikes in the industry, but it has now resumed. Fans will see ten more episodes before the series ends. This includes two episodes now ordered to help close out the series for the fans.

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television said the following about ending the series, per Deadline:

“With a fantastic cast of characters and hilarious and heartful storylines, it’s no wonder Bunk’d has been one of Disney Channel’s longest-running and successful live-action series. We want to thank our talented cast, creative team and crew for bringing tremendous joy and laughter to kids for seven incredible seasons.”

The return date for the final episodes of Bunk’d will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Disney Channel series? Will you be sad to see it end?