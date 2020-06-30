Raven’s Home, Bunk’d: Disney Channel Announces Crossover Special

Disney is working on a special crossover episode. The network is planning a crossover between Raven’s Home and Bunk’d. The special will air next month.

“Two hit comedies for kids – Raven’s Home and BUNK’D – enter the madcap, must-see milieu known as Disney Channel Crossovers, with the hour-long Raven about BUNK’d, a camp-tastic special that blends two series into one universe and one fun-filled story. It premieres FRIDAY, JULY 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Disney Channel’s newest anthem, “We Own the Summer” by Milo Manheim, is featured in the episode.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels, said, “We’ve had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can’t wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun.”

As the story unfolds, Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine’s Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future. While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp’s infamous “Snipe” in Moose Rump’s Forbidden Forest. The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo – and set out to own the summer.”