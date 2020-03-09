

Though it’s been on the air for more than 50 years, 60 Minutes is often the network’s most-watched news/reality program. It seems unlikely that the network would cancel its flagship news magazine. So, while we’re not wondering whether 60 Minutes will be cancelled or renewed for season 53, we’re still monitoring the ratings, because they can be predictive of whether the network decides to tweak the format, change up the correspondents, or avoid fixing what already works. Will the clock keep ticking steadily on Sunday nights? Stay tuned.

One of the most successful TV series in television history, 60 Minutes features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. The CBS correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, John Dickerson, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Jon Wertheim.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 51st season of 60 Minutes averaged a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.11 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

What do you think? Do you still like the 60 Minutes TV series? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 53rd season on CBS?