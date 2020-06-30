Revenge, thirtysomething, LA Complex: Series Revivals Not Moving Forward

Revivals of Revenge, thirtysomething, and LA Complex are not going to move forward. Plans were announced for a Revenge revival last year. Thirtysomething(else) was also in the works with various casting announcements in recent months.

Both revivals were set to come to ABC. TV Guide revealed the following about the Revenge revival:

“There were also plans to turn the spin-off into an anthology series. Rather than focusing one woman’s prolonged quest for revenge like the original series, this new show would have spent one season on each “revengenda” before moving on to a new story and a new mission each year.”

As for thirtysomething(else), Variety revealed that the series would have been “pricier side to produce, which may have contributed to ABC cutting them loose.”

As for LA Complex, the series revival was first announced in October 2018 by The CW. Per TV Line, the new it was not moving forward comes from Martin Gero, a co-creator of the series.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch these revivals? Are you surprised they were not picked up?