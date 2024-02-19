The Equalizer: Season Four Ratings

The Equalizer has drawn very good ratings for CBS. Still, it’s also co-produced by an outside studio (Universal Television), which is a negative in the economics of network television these days. A couple of years ago, the Magnum PI reboot was cancelled by CBS when the companies couldn’t come to a financial agreement that worked for both sides. Will The Equalizer be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Jennifer Ferrin and Frank Pando recur, while Gloria Reuben and Kelly Rowland guest in season four. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed who is dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira) and Melody’s husband, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker named Harry Keshegian (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of The Equalizer on CBS averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.487

million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



