The Equalizer: Queen Latifah Reboot Series Ordered by CBS for 2020-21 Season

Queen Latifah is coming to CBS. The network just announced they’ve ordered a new reboot of The Equalizer for the 2020-21 season.

Based on the 1980s series, the action drama stars Queen Latifah “as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” The cast also includes Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Read more about The Equalizer from CBS below:

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i/a/w CBS Television Studios.”

What do you think? Do you remember the original Equalizer series? Will you watch the CBS reboot?