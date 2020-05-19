B Positive, The Equalizer, Clarice: CBS Releases New 2020-21 Series Teaser Videos

What’s fresh at CBS? The network just released teasers for their upcoming new TV shows for the 2020-21 season: B Positive, The Equalizer, and Clarice.

From Chuck Lorre, B Positive stars Thomas Middleditch as a recently divorced father who needs a new kidney. He finds one in the most unlikely of places— rough-around-the-edges woman from his past—played by Annaleigh Ashford—who volunteers for the job and, together, they form an unusual bond that changes both of their lives.

Meanwhile, The Equalizer is a reboot of the 1980s action drama and stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

CBS ‘ final new series is Clarice, a sequel series “that dives into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling six months after the terrifying events that transpired in The Silence Of The Lambs.” Rebecca Breeds stars.

Take a peek at the new teasers below:

What do you think? Are you interested in any of CBS’ new TV shows? Which will you watch?