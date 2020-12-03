The Equalizer: CBS to Launch Reboot After Super Bowl LV in 2021

The upcoming reboot of The Equalizer is getting a big gift ahead of the holidays. The Queen Latifah series will debut following Super Bowl LV on CBS on Sunday, February 7th. A special edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will then follow CBS affiliates’ local news broadcast.

Two weeks earlier, on January 24th, an installment of the FBI TV show will follow the AFC Championship Game. Then, after the local news, CBS will broadcast a special edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden on that night.

Here’s the press release from CBS:

NEW CBS DRAMA “THE EQUALIZER,” STARRING QUEEN LATIFAH, TO LAUNCH IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CBS SPORTS’ BROADCAST OF “SUPER BOWL LV” ON FEB. 7, 2021

“FBI” Scores Post-“AFC Championship Game” Slot on Jan. 24, 2021

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to Feature Original Sunday Editions on Feb. 7, 2021 and Jan. 24, 2021 Respectively

CBS announced today that the series premiere of the new drama THE EQUALIZER, starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah, will be broadcast immediately following CBS Sports’ broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT; time is approximate after post-game coverage) on the CBS Television Network. THE EQUALIZER will move to its regular Sunday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on Feb. 14, 2021.

Two weeks earlier, CBS’ hit show FBI, television’s #2 drama, will air immediately following another one of television’s biggest events, the NFL’s AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT; time is approximate after post-game coverage). FBI returns to its regular Tuesday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) time period with an original episode on Jan. 26, 2021.

In addition, on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, will broadcast a special original edition following late local news. The Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN will also air a special weekend edition on Sunday, Jan. 24, following late local news.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With these games and the GRAMMYs, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

In addition to television availability, the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME and SUPER BOWL LV will be available to be streamed digitally across devices on CBS and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via the participating teams’ mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties.

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The cast also includes Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the elite unit that brings all of their talents, intellect and technical expertise to bear on major cases to keep New York and the country safe.

The AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME airs Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 (6:30 PM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS Sports culminates its coverage of the 2020-2021 NFL season with SUPER BOWL LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 (6:00 PM, ET) from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. SUPER BOWL LV will be the Network’s 21st Super Bowl broadcast overall, the most of any network.

About THE EQUALIZER

Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and director Liz Friedlander (EP on pilot only) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with CBS Studios.

About FBI

FBI stars Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Assist. Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios

About THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT

The Emmy Award-nominated #1 show in late night THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

About THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN

The Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, a CBS production, airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS television Network. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.