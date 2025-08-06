Golf: Molly Shannon Joins Will Ferrell for Netflix Comedy Series

Molly Shannon is reuniting with Will Ferrell for the now untitled golf comedy series headed to Netflix. According to Variety, Ramy Youssef departed the series last year over creative differences.

Netflix announced that Shannon will play Stacy in the 10-episode series, marking Will Ferrell’s first television series. He will play a fictional golf legend in the series.

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

