Stranger Things: Season Five Renewal Coming for Netflix Series

Stranger Things isn’t ending anytime soon. Creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the Netflix TV show.

Set in the ’80s, the supernatural drama stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink.

Netflix has already confirmed Stranger Things will return for a fourth season, but what about a fifth? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Ross Duffer says season four will not end the hit sci-fi show:

Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

