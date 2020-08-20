Tosh.0: Ending, No Season 13 on Comedy Central

Tosh.0 is coming to an end. Deadline reports the Comedy Central TV show will end after its upcoming 12th season.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, the comedy delves into all aspects of the Internet and the social media landscape from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious. The series premiered in 2009.

Tosh.0 is one of a number of Comedy Central TV shows to be recently cancelled since the network announced they are pivoting to animation. The series’ 12th and final season is slated to debut on September 15th.

From Tosh:

I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tosh.0? Are you sad it’s ending?