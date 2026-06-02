Euphoria: Creator Sam Levinson Confirms the HBO Series Has Ended

Euphoria has ended. The series creator, Sam Levinson, confirmed that the HBO series will not return for a fourth season on the NY Times Popcast podcast.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams starred in the series during its run. Season three saw several exits, including Angus Cloud, who died after season two. New additions were added, but the story followed Rue as she lived her life and dealt with her addiction.

SPOILER ALERT

Euphoria ended with Rue dying of a fentanyl overdose. This is how Angus Cloud died in real life. Levinson said the following about the series ending:

“In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me. It was a way of honoring Angus and saying a prayer for the future.”

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said the following about the series ending to Deadline earlier this year:

“What’s happening is Sam is finishing the third season, which I will say he’s come up with an incredible way to move all these characters ahead five years, it’s really exciting to see. In terms of what he wants to do next, we will have a conversation about what he’s thinking. But right now, he’s focused on finishing three and getting it out.”

What do you think? Were you happy with how Euphoria ended? Did you want to see a fourth season of the HBO series?