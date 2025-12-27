Menu

The White Lotus: Season Four; HBO Announces Cast Additions for Series Return

by Regina Avalos,

The White Lotus TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(HBO)

The White Lotus has announced its first cast members for season four. According to Deadline, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka will appear in the spa resort drama when it returns. Season four is set in France.

The plot and the character descriptions for the additions are being kept secret, but production on the new episodes could start this spring. The HBO series will continue to follow the guests and staff at one of the franchise’s resorts.

Additional details will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Will you watch the fourth season of this HBO series?


